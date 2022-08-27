See Monster drone show: All you need to know

The first of three drone shows will take place from Sunday for See Monster. - Credit: NSC

The skies above Weston will light up for three days in a spectacular drone show from tomorrow (August 28), as the See Monster art installation begins its 'awakening'.

From 8.30pm on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday (September 1), people will get the chance to watch a dazzling display of 400 drones and lasers fill the sky with bright multicolours, for free.

Best views will be had on the seafront between the Tropicana and Grand Pier, but the unfinished See Monster will also shine in the night sky too.

The drone show is being delivered by the same group which created the national New Year's Eve celebrations in London over the last two years. The use of drones, rather than the traditional firework display, was due to the Covid pandemic.

This comes after it was revealed on Wednesday (August 24), that See Monster is delayed until at least the end of September - three months later than anticipated.

Parking

Parking on the seafront will be free from 6pm, and also free at Locking Road long stay car park on Sunday.

Spaces will be limited on Marine Parade so it is advised to car share or travel by bike, bus or taxi.

There are parking spaces for blue badge holders along Marine Parade, and spaces will also be made available on the beach and Beach Lawns.

Vehicles parked on the beach on Sunday will need to leave by 6pm due to an evening high tide.

Toilets

On Sunday evening, the seafront public and disabled toilets between the Tropicana and Grand Pier will stay open until 10.30pm.

Lost children and first aid

North Somerset Council has advised parents to write their mobile phone number on a child's forearm, so they can be reunited if lost.

The lost child and first aid point will be located on Beach Lawns, opposite the Tropicana, during the drone displays.

Food and drink

The Bay Café at the Tropicana will open late on Sunday evening for the first drone show.

Tide times

High tides and heights for the weekend.

Sunday, August 28: High tide at 8.35pm (11.69m).

Monday, August 29: High tide at 8.57am (11.62m), and 9.08pm (11.88m).