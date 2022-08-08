World-renowned cider maker to host family open day next month

A famous cider maker in North Somerset is set to welcome crowds back to its farm and factory next month at a family open day.

Thatchers Cider, in Sandford, will host the special event which will include entertainment for all ages, live music from local bands and produce stalls.

The free event will also give visitors a chance to press apples by hand, get close to farm tractors and tour the mill and packaging hall.

A spokesperson for Thatchers said: "Our Family Open Day will feature the all-new Thatchers Music Stage, which will be placed in the cider garden of The Railway Inn, where fantastic local bands will play.

"There’ll also be more than 25 local craft and product stalls, and trailer tours of our orchards will even reveal some of the secrets of cider making.

"People can also chat to our cider makers, and many members of our staff who’ll be happy to talk to you about life at Thatchers if you're looking for a career or apprenticeship."

The open day will be held on Saturday, September 17, from 12pm to 5pm, and until 8pm for the music stage.

Charity collections will be made in support of Weston Hospicecare, and The Thatchers Foundation. Free parking is also available at Myrtle Farm.

Dogs, with the exception of support animals, have been asked to stay at home.