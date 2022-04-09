News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Grand Pier Fireworks at Sea event tonight CANCELLED due to 'unprecedented' winds

person

Paul Jones

Published: 5:12 PM April 9, 2022
Grand Pier fireworks display. Picture: Ned Chapman

A new date for fireworks at the pier will be announced in due course - Credit: Ned Chapman

A fireworks display planned at Weston's Grand Pier this evening (Saturday) has been cancelled.

The display was part of the Fireworks at Sea show but has been called off due to 'unprecedented wind conditions', organisers say.

A spokesperson for the pier said: "We are very sorry to announce that the fireworks element of tonight’s event will not be going ahead.

"We have been in consultation with our pyrotechnic experts throughout the day and due to unprecedented wind conditions, they have just advised us that the fireworks will unfortunately fly in the direction of the crowd if they were detonated as planned.

"This is a risk that neither ourselves or the experts can take as we have safety first and foremost at these events."

They said tickets purchased would now be valid for the next event, which will be announced 'in due course'. 

"We again apologise for any inconvenience and hope to welcome those guests with tickets this evening," the spokesperson added.

