First Bandstand live music festival held in Weston

Published: 12:22 PM June 8, 2021

The Brass Junkies performed at the event in Grove Park. - Credit: Music Declares Emergency

A free live music festival took over a Weston park on Saturday.

Grove Park, in Weston, was the setting for the first ever Bandstand event, promoted by Music Declares Emergency.

A host of local talent from Weston College performed at the festival, alongside Bristol's Kate Stables, also known as This Is The Kit, and rising hip hop duo The Scribes.

The Scribes on stage at the event. - Credit: Music Declares Emergency

Local community organisations spoke between the acts and gig goers were treated to free vegetarian sausage rolls and scotch eggs courtesy of Love Café and Music Declares Emergency.

A spokesman for Music Declares Emergency said: "Weston was the ideal setting for our first event, and we would like to thank the people of the town from the bottom of our hearts for making us feel so welcome.

"The support of the local community, organisations, and businesses in making the event a reality has been phenomenal and the setting of Grove Park was perfect.

"We hope that we can return to Weston to continue to support and promote both local talent and the great work being done within the town to make Weston greener and cleaner with an open-door policy once Covid restrictions are a thing of the past.”

Teenagers enjoying the live music. - Credit: Music Declares Emergency

Music Declares Emergency is a group of artists, music industry professionals and organisations who are calling for action on climate change, and working to promote more eco-friendly events.

Bandstand events are run using a portable solar battery powered system. Specialists from Music Declares Emergency work with local venues and councils to run sustainable events in parks and outside spaces.

Weston's festival was organised in conjunction with local businesses and event partners Culture Weston, Loves Café and the Brit Bar.

Crowds enjoying the Bandstand event in Grove Park. - Credit: Music Declares Emergency

Due to Covid restrictions, the event was limited to a strict capacity of 240 and free tickets sold out well in advance.

A number of organisations spoke about their work to make the town greener and cleaner, including Cleaner Coastlines, The Grand Pier, Fairtrade Weston, Culture Weston, Osprey Outdoors, the Community Scrap Store, Curry and Conversations, Plastic Pollution Awareness Network and The Litter Fairies.

The groups also talked to residents to find out what issues they would like to see tackled in the town - from litter and beach cleaning to plastic waste and traffic reduction.