Bake Off stars to host afternoon tea in North Somerset this weekend

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:00 PM September 14, 2021   
Louise Williams and Val Stones will prepare afternoon tea.

Louise Williams and Val Stones will prepare afternoon tea. - Credit: Woodborough Grange

Two former contests from the Great British Bake Off will host an afternoon tea in Winscombe this weekend.

Woodborough Grange will host a Readymade event, inviting potential new homeowners to view the homes currently available at the development and enjoy a spot of afternoon tea prepared by special guests Louise Williams and Val Stone from the TV show.

Situated in North Somerset, Woodborough Grange has properties available to move into, meaning potential homeowners can be in their new home in time for Christmas.

As part of the event, celebrity bakers Val and Louise will freshly prepare afternoon tea between noon and 4pm. Visitors to Woodborough Grange are invited to enjoy the baked delights while children are welcome to help decorate the sweet treats.

As this will be a socially distanced event, those wishing to attend are asked to book an appointment in advance to secure a place at the event.

To book an appointment, click here. log on to www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodborough-grange-winscombe-242616/book-appointment


Winscombe News

