WIN! Tickets to Valley Fest - the best-tasting festival in the south west

Valley Fest is set in the beautiful Chew Valley, in Somerset - Credit: Valley Fest

The return of the best tasting festival in the south west is just weeks away - and you could be there.

We have a pair of tickets to Valley Fest to give away, giving you the chance to sample the best of food, music and more in the beautiful Chew Valley, in Somerset.

Valley Fest takes place alongside Chew Valley Lake, near Bristol, between August 4 and 7, featuring acts including Travis, Clean Bandit, Kosheen and the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club.

Alongside the tunes will be some tasty treats, with feasts, cooking demonstrations and Sunday sampling sessions on the Valley Fest programme.

"It caters for all tastes and budgets, with added theatre and fire, and has quality and regeneration at its heart," said a spokesperson.

Friday night sees a five-course feast headed up by Rob Howell of Root – a Bib Gourmand winner and Pegs Quinn of Sonny Stores.

The sizzling line up also includes Pete Sanchez of Michelin-starred Casamia, Paco Tapas, Decimo London, who will be joining forces with George Livesey: Bulrush, Henry Eldon, Elliott Lidstone: Box-E, BBQ Champion, Simon Dyer and others for a special three day extravaganza.

Elsewhere, the family-friendly festival has a brand new area - a place where everyone can play.

It’s a box-fresh collaboration between Arcadia and The Woodland Tribe.

By day, kids will build their own stage from reclaimed materials, while the baton passes at nightfall as the Afterburner stage fires up and it’s playtime for the adults.

"As well as DJs, festival goers can expect boundary-pushing fire performances, immersive dance floors, quality sound plus mind-boggling fire and light effects," the spokesperson added.

"Arcadia’s Lords of Lightning will shoot bolts of electricity from their bodies, at different sonic frequencies, creating music lightning."

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Valley Fest, simply answer the following question:

In which Somerset valley is the festival held?

Email your answer to competitions@archant.co.uk.

Usual Archant terms and conditions apply, see archant.co.uk for details.

Meanwhile, weekend tickets are available for £170 (plus booking fee), with Sunday tickets priced at £60 (plus booking fee).

See valleyfest.co.uk for more information.