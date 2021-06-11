Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?

Published: 9:00 AM June 11, 2021

Fish and chips fans have revealed some of their favourite places in Weston for a traditional seaside takeaway.

The Mercury asked readers to nominate their favourite chippy to mark National Fish and Chip Day on June 4.

More than 140 comments were submitted and here are the most popular suggestions.

The staff at Papa's. - Credit: Archant

Papa's, Weston.

One of the town's oldest and most popular restaurants, this Waterloo Street eatery is well-known for its smartly dressed staff and famous faces that have enjoyed a meal there over the years, including Nick Knowles, The Hairy Bikers duo Dave Myers and Si King and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Owner Rob Field and Mark Walton in the newly refurbished Atlantic Fish Bar. - Credit: Archant

Atlantic Fish Bar.

This restaurant specialises in variety and sustainability of fish. From its Meadow Street base, daily market specials from Brixham and Newlyn markets are available, with a wide variety of menu options including char grilled salmon, piri piri chicken, battered halibut and tempura battered samphire alongside a gourmet burger bar menu.

There is also an Atlantic Fish Bar takeaway in Weston Village at Clover Court, and at The Broadway on the Oldmixon.

The Blue Fish Co, Worle.

The High Street takeaway has been busy during the pandemic, installing hand sanitiser stations and screens at the tills to allow customers to order safely.

Blue Fish Co won the 2020 regional Good Food Award for Fish and Chips, thanks to its customers who voted for them.





Giulio's, Worle.

The Ebdon Road chippy is available on UberEats, which has proved a popular option among foodies during the pandemic. It is also open to walk-in takeaways seven days a week.





The Battered Fryer, Burnham.

The seaside restaurant is open for lunch and dinner times, and also has vegetarian options available. It is one of Burnham's highest rated restaurants on TripAdvisor, with an average rating of 4.5.





Seaton Restaurant, Weston.

The restaurant serves European and Greek cuisine alongside the British traditional meal. It also has vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options and is open in Beach Road for breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch and evening drinks.





Winstons Fish Bar, Weston.

This seafront restaurant is in the prime location for a seaside nosebag. The Beach Road restaurant is also open to takeaways and has outdoor and indoor seating available.





Maria's, Worle.

The fish bar and kebab house also serves Greek pittas and has vegetarian options available. There is also outdoor seating on the High Street.





Edelweiss Restaurant, Cheddar.

The popular and long-established family-run café serves breakfasts, home-cooked meals, light bites, teas and real barista made coffees as well as a well-renowned fish and chips.

The menu consists of fresh, seasonal and locally sourced produce and is all homemade. It is open seven days a week until late lunchtimes, increasing to 5pm during the summer.