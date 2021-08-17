News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
SURVERY: Hospitality heroes wanted

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:21 AM August 17, 2021   
Hospitality businesses are calling for more support from the Government.

Hospitality businesses are calling for more support from the Government. - Credit: Archant

Ahead of National Hospitality Day on September 18. the Mercury and Times is asking you to nominate your favourite establishments ahead of a vote to determine your Hospitality Heroes of 2021.

National Hospitality Day is a nationwide celebration of our brilliant and resilient restaurants, hotels, pubs and bars, and the suppliers that support them.  

It is a chance for people to say “welcome back – we’ve missed you” by voting with their feet by telling us their favourite local establishments and the reasons that make them so great. 

Take part in our survey below.

North Somerset News

