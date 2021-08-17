SURVERY: Hospitality heroes wanted

Published: 10:21 AM August 17, 2021

Hospitality businesses are calling for more support from the Government. - Credit: Archant

Ahead of National Hospitality Day on September 18. the Mercury and Times is asking you to nominate your favourite establishments ahead of a vote to determine your Hospitality Heroes of 2021.

National Hospitality Day is a nationwide celebration of our brilliant and resilient restaurants, hotels, pubs and bars, and the suppliers that support them.

It is a chance for people to say “welcome back – we’ve missed you” by voting with their feet by telling us their favourite local establishments and the reasons that make them so great.

Take part in our survey below.