MasterChef winner and Scouting For Girls booked for Foodies Fest

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:00 PM August 28, 2021   
Bristol Foodies Festival Tom Rhodes

Tom Rhodes will be cooking for audiences at Bristol Foodies Festival. - Credit: Bristol Foodies Festival

The biggest food and drink festival series in the UK is coming to Bristol this September.

Bristol Foodies Festival features MasterChef and Bake Off champions and chart-topping favourites Scouting For Girls.

Tom Rhodes, newly crowned champion of MasterChef 2021, will be joining the star-studded line-up and cooking live to an audience for the first time since appearing on the show.

He said: “I’m a huge fan of Foodies Festival, so I’m over the moon that it’s back this year. As well as all the amazing food, drinks and live music, I’ll be there and can’t wait to share my favourite recipes and quick kitchen tricks."

Other award-winning chefs taking part in the event this summer include Alex Webb, MasterChef The Professionals champion and fellow competitor Philli Armitage-Mattin.

Scouting For Girls are headlining the event.

Scouting For Girls are headlining the event. - Credit: Archant

Scouting For Girls will be delighting festival-goers with their crowd-pleasing hits including She’s So Lovely, ‘Heartbeat and Elvis Ain’t Dead.

Lady Gaga tribute act Maybe Gaga and top Killers tribute The Killerz are also on the bill during the weekend, along with more than 50 bands and artists. 

Guests can enjoy the watching live demonstrations from chefs; take part in wine, champagne, beer and cocktail making masterclasses; and visit the cake and bake theatre.

Bristol Foodies Festival

Bristol Foodies Festival - Credit: 2013 Pageturner Photography

Foodies can stock up on treats from award-winning artisan producers in the shopping village, and tuck into fine dishes from Street Food Avenue.

The famous chilli-eating competition returns this year, along with the children's cookery school.

Festival director Sue Hitchen said: “I’m delighted we are returning to Bristol this year, bringing top chefs to cook live and big name music acts to our stage.

"As we are outdoors and in local parks we are able to plan Covid safe festivals, and our experienced health and safety team are working closely with local councils across the country to make sure we take all appropriate measures and follow government guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“There has never been a better time to support local restaurants and food producers and we are all ready to enjoy a fun day out with friends.”

The festival is running from September 10-12 on Durdham Downs, in Stoke Road, Bristol. To book tickets, log on to www.foodiesfestival.com or call 08449 951111. 

North Somerset News

