July 19: What are the new Covid rules in Weston pubs?

Published: 4:37 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM July 19, 2021

The Criterion landlord and lady Anthony and Karen Thomas with bar-staff Charlotte Murray and Alisha Pride. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Pubs in Weston town centre have prepared for the easing of coronavirus restrictions from today (Monday).

Here are what a number of pubs are doing to keep drinkers safe.

The Borough Arms hopes residents visit during Euro 2020. - Credit: The Borough Arms

The Borough Arms

Drinkers are now permitted to order their drinks from the bar and table size restrictions will no longer be enforced.

A pub spokesman said: "We also note that the responsibility has been placed on all of us to remain safe. The guidance has been in place for over a year now so we know the score.

"We respect that not everyone is going to be comfortable immediately with the easing so we've decided to make the main bar area a non-table-service area and the dining side will remain table service for those that wish it.

"Whilst QR and mask-wearing are no longer mandatory, we would ask that people are respectful of each other's preferences and also respect the staff who are working and choose to continue wearing masks."

Landlords Kaylie and Tom Conibear with daughter Elsie at the Brit Bar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The Brit Bar

The Brit will be continuing with table service and has a number of music gigs lined up from Thursdays through to Sunday evenings over the coming weeks.

Its spokesman said: "After careful consideration, we will be continuing with table service, and bookings for our Friday and Saturday night events until further notice.

"The outside bar will be open during peak times, for the first time in two years. It’ll provide an at-the-bar-service, offering cans and a basic range of spirits and mixers, and will only accept card payments."





The Criterion

Barriers will remain at the end of the bar, this will be an ordering and serving area with strictly no sitting.

Pub staff will continue with the pub's own track and trace system.

The pub's spokesman said: "We have customers who are vulnerable due to age or medical issues. We propose reserving the top deck area whenever possible for people who feel vulnerable. Please respect their right to wear masks and distance themselves from freely mingling.

"Please respect other people's right to wear a mask if they wish to, and their right to some 'personal space' or safe distance. If you wish to have a drink served to you at your table or pay your bill at the table, our staff are more than willing to do this, please let them know when you arrive.

"If we are notified of a customer who has tested positive we can reliably inform you and help keep us all safe. We will continue to supply hand gel and keep up our enhanced cleaning regime and will continue with a 'one drink one glass' policy.

"Most importantly. Please respect our staff, each other, and let's try and keep safe and well.

"The main message is please respect us and each other. We all have different opinions and approaches to the current situation.

Please respect our way of managing the situation, and more importantly each others individual way of managing the risk."

Andy Bidmead of Fork 'n' Ale. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

Fork 'n' Ale

Hand sanitizer stations and hourly cleaning will still be carried out by staff. Bar counter service will resume but no standing at the bar is permitted after being served, which is mainly due to space being required for drink and food service.

From Thursday evening through to Sunday Lunch there will be a designated member of staff ready to take your order from your table to avoid the hassle of getting up and queuing at the bar.

Table bookings should still be taken to avoid disappointment and additional upstairs seating will be in operation again.

A pub spokesman said: "We will set up the pub with comfort in mind for you to enjoy a relaxed environment. We still want everyone to feel safe so if you want to wear a mask then please do.

"We are still in a vulnerable position so please do not come in if you are experiencing any symptoms. Help us to help you have a safe and great time in The Fork."





The Stage Door

The recently-opened High Street venue reopened on Monday morning for breakfasts.

Its spokesman said: "All staff are going to carry on wearing masks. We do recommend you wear one when moving around the venue but your own choice.

"Our track and trace codes will remain in place with hand sanitizer for those who wish to use them. We look forward to seeing you all again."