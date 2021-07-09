Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings

Published: 6:00 PM July 9, 2021

A Weston pub is hoping to thrive in the town centre post-lockdown.

Fork 'n' Ale opened in the former Bonds Wine Bar building, in Walliscote Road, in late 2019.

The ale house works closely wish Pitchfork Brewery, which helped get the pub off the ground and supplies it with guest ales.

Since lockdown restrictions eased, the pub reopened with a revamped menu with burgers, steaks, vegetarian options, Sunday lunches and regularly-changing specials.

The pub usually has six real ales available, four of which are provided by Pitchfork, and two more guests from local brewers.

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Owner Andy Bidmead said: “We were just finding our groove and getting a good response from our customers and then Covid came along.

“Our new menu is proving hugely popular; we’ve had so many lovely comments about our hearty portion sizes and many five-star reviews left on Trip Advisor about our Sunday lunches."

Fork 'n' Ale will be running regular themed nights in the coming weeks, such as chip shop specials on the first Friday of every month, steak night specials, and various ticketed live music events.

Staff also run a food wagon to take to various food and drink festivals and private events across North Somerset.

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Andy Bidmead, Dave Turner, Rich Frost and Sean Cummings. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

A brews, blues and barbecues is being held at Pitchfork Brewery, in Hewish, followed by a funk and soul night at the pub on July 30.

The pub is also hoping to get a slice of Historic England Heritage Action Zone funding to give the grade II-listed building's exterior a facelift later this year.

Andy added: “Weston is evolving as a town with lots of independent traders and we want to become one of the best places to visit in the town.

“We had some tough couple of months being closed and have no outdoor space so we couldn’t reopen last summer, but we pulled together and weathered the storm. Fortunately the Government grants were a life-saver.

“We have made the place into a community hub, which is what you want in a pub, you want a mix of people coming into the building, whether it’s for coffee and homemade cake in the morning or an evening meal after work."