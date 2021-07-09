News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do >

Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 6:00 PM July 9, 2021   
Andy Bidmead of Fork 'n' Ale.

Andy Bidmead of Fork 'n' Ale. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

A Weston pub is hoping to thrive in the town centre post-lockdown.

Fork 'n' Ale opened in the former Bonds Wine Bar building, in Walliscote Road, in late 2019.

The ale house works closely wish Pitchfork Brewery, which helped get the pub off the ground and supplies it with guest ales.

Since lockdown restrictions eased, the pub reopened with a revamped menu with burgers, steaks, vegetarian options, Sunday lunches and regularly-changing specials. 

The pub usually has six real ales available, four of which are provided by Pitchfork, and two more guests from local brewers.  

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Pict

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Owner Andy Bidmead said: “We were just finding our groove and getting a good response from our customers and then Covid came along. 

“Our new menu is proving hugely popular; we’ve had so many lovely comments about our hearty portion sizes and many five-star reviews left on Trip Advisor about our Sunday lunches."

Fork 'n' Ale will be running regular themed nights in the coming weeks, such as chip shop specials on the first Friday of every month, steak night specials, and various ticketed live music events.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston
  2. 2 Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?
  3. 3 7 Co-op stores to close early for Euro final
  1. 4 Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle
  2. 5 Mass balloon launch across North Somerset
  3. 6 Revo Glo Golf: "We never expected it to be this good"
  4. 7 Reliable history and a new Weston book
  5. 8 Parents of kids with SEND in North Somerset "have to fight for what they need"
  6. 9 In The Dock
  7. 10 Covid vaccines available at walk-in clinics

Staff also run a food wagon to take to various food and drink festivals and private events across North Somerset.

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Andy Bidmead, Dave Turner, Rich Frost and Sean Cummings. Pict

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Andy Bidmead, Dave Turner, Rich Frost and Sean Cummings. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

A brews, blues and barbecues is being held at Pitchfork Brewery, in Hewish, followed by a funk and soul night at the pub on July 30.

The pub is also hoping to get a slice of Historic England Heritage Action Zone funding to give the grade II-listed building's exterior a facelift later this year.

Andy added: “Weston is evolving as a town with lots of independent traders and we want to become one of the best places to visit in the town.

“We had some tough couple of months being closed and have no outdoor space so we couldn’t reopen last summer, but we pulled together and weathered the storm. Fortunately the Government grants were a life-saver. 

“We have made the place into a community hub, which is what you want in a pub, you want a mix of people coming into the building, whether it’s for coffee and homemade cake in the morning or an evening meal after work."

Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Lidl store in Winterstoke Road, Weston.

REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 5.  

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Front of semi-detached house in Quantock Road, Weston, with cream render, white door, green gate and matching garage door

Global | Ad Feature

Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Somewhere To Go shop

Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus