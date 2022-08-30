Exhibition on the Uphill floods of 1981 to invoke conversations on climate change

A free exhibition on the 'worst floods in living memory' will help people understand the destructive forces of climate breakdown.

In December 1981, a devastating flood on the Somerset coast saw 1,000 homes submerged across the region, and caused an estimated £6million of damage to homes, businesses and livestock.

Now almost 41 years on, a display of pictures, first-hand testimonies, film reels and cuttings from the Weston Mercury will be on show at the Tropicana for two weeks from next month.

It will be showcased as part of Culture Weston's series of events on climate around the See Monster art installation.

Flooding in Uphill in 1981. - Credit: Archant

'The Flood: When the sea showed its teeth' - a title taken from a feature written in the Mercury at the time, - will take visitors on a 'journey back in time' where the past is brought to life and the future considered, through a 'powerful, immersive and thought-provoking installation'.

The exhibition is co-created and imagined by filmmaker Sally Low, climate activist Ana Salote, and producer Paula Birtwistle.

As well as pictures and information boards, a new short film will feature compelling stories from local flood survivors with news archive footage.

There will also be an informative display that looks at past, recent and future flood risk in Weston, and a reconstructed, flood-damaged 1980s sitting room where visitors can imagine the impact of flooding on individual lives.

Front page of the Weston Mercury headlines 'devastation' as it reported on the Uphill flood (December 18, 1981). - Credit: Charlie Williams

The show hopes to look at actions people can take to 'defend against and reduce' future flood risk as sea levels continue to rise.

Climate activist Ana Salote, said: "The global threat is so vast and diffuse, it’s easy to look the other way.

"To bring the message home, we made the film and exhibition to be as local, personal and immersive as we could. The moving testimony of flood survivors has been key to this.

"Although the outlook is not good, we conclude with an invitation to shape the future in the best way we can as individuals and communities."

The Weston Mercury reported on the Uphill flood (December 18, 1981). - Credit: Charlie Williams

Filmmaker Sally Low added: "It was a real privilege to meet and interview members of the community affected by the 1981 flood in the Weston, Sand Bay, Uphill, and the Wick St Lawrence areas.

"I am so grateful to them for allowing me a glimpse into their experience on that night and to be able to share these recollections on film. For many it was something that hadn't been revisited in a long while, and the emotion of that time really came through in their powerful stories."

The event has been developed by the See Monster think tank community initiative, funded by Arts Council England, Weston Town Council and North Somerset Council, and is supported by Culture Weston.

'The Flood' will be displayed at the Tropicana from September 5 to 16, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.