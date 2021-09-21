News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Theatre support group wants new members

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:00 PM September 21, 2021   
The Playhouse in Weston will open in autumn. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Playhouse in Weston will open in autumn. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

A theatre support group is on the look out for new members.

The Friends Of The Playhouse is relaunching with a friends membership day, including its annual general meeting on Saturday.

The Friends of the Playhouse was formed in 1991 and offers members the opportunity to benefit from a range of discounts at the Playhouse.

Members can also join in on many different activities and social events. Events vary from weekly coffee mornings to trips both locally and further afield.

Benefits at the Playhouse include discounted tickets, the opportunity to purchase tickets first for certain shows and also discounts at the theatre bars.

All money raised by the friends is used to support the venue in ensuring that it can continue to offer the best possible facility to both professional and community events. To date, the Friends have raised and donated over £260,000 to the Playhouse.

Membership information is available at the theatre box office.

