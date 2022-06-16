Weston to host a series of cultural events shaped around See Monster's legacy

An artist's impression of See Monster. - Credit: New Substance

Weston will host a series of cultural events shaped around the forthcoming See Monster exhibition this summer in a celebration of the town's community.

For almost a year, public think tanks organised by Weston Artspace, The Stable and Cleaner Coastlines campaign, have planned how See Monster's legacy will be shaped through the wishes of residents.

This summer an 'array of free experiences' will hit the streets inspired by the decommissioned North Sea gas platform, turned art installation.

The Weston Presents events will focus around science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

Over the summer period, residents and visitors will enjoy town trails, creative installations - such as the public art shrine to be installed on Big Lamp Corner, - audio experiences, workshops and festival events.

Director at Culture Weston, Fiona Matthews, said: "The diversity of things to see, do and experience invites everyone to join in and celebrate Weston in all its glory.

"Inspired by See Monster, the activities put sustainability and imagination at the heart of the Weston experience and will provide a lasting environmental and creative legacy for the town.

"We are hugely grateful to our funders for enabling this ambitious community collaboration and to all the partners, practitioners, organisations and venues we continue to work closely with to deliver it."

The programme is supported by Arts Council England, North Somerset Council, Weston Town Council, Without Walls, Somerset Community Foundation and Burnham Sunshine Fund.

North Somerset Council executive member for placemaking, Mark Canniford, said: "It’s fantastic to see the Weston Presents STEAM events planned for the town centre in the run up to and during See Monster.

"Local businesses and residents have asked for more activity while this world-first, flagship project is in Weston and will benefit from the diverse programme of community activities taking place, as increased footfall comes to town to enjoy the free events."

See Monster will be the world's first and only repurposed gas platform, and is expected to bring around 200,000 visitors to the Tropicana over the course of 10 weeks.

It is one of 10 major national projects for the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK exhibition, funded by the government.

The huge 33ft art installation will celebrate the Great British weather by drawing on Weston's key location to the Severn Estuary, and aims to 'align with the emerging cultural landscape of Weston'.

To take part in the events, visit the Culture Weston website at cultureweston.org.uk.