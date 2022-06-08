Glastonbury Festival: Eight acts you've probably never heard of but SHOULD see

Glastonbury acts you should see: Clockwise from top left; Asylums, Phoebe Bridgers, Ferris & Sylvester and Holly Humberstone - Credit: Al Underwood/David Lee/Daniel A Harris/Justin Higuchi

The first Glastonbury Festival since 2019 is just two weeks away.

The full line-up is out and fans are pouring over schedules to see if they can make it to watch their favourite acts in the fields of Worthy Farm.

But even if you don't have a ticket to the festival, in Pilton, the BBC is providing more coverage than ever via the iPlayer, so you can enjoy the Glastonbury atmosphere from the comfort of your own home.

However, with a line-up featuring hundreds of acts on more than 100 stages, it can be daunting to approach the schedule, whether you're there or not.

Well, help is at hand. I've put together a list of acts you may not have heard of, but I recommend you catch if you can...

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers - Credit: David Lee

California native Bridgers emerged in 2017 with debut solo album, Stranger in the Alps.

As is not uncommon on the Glastonbury bill, her music seems to evade genres, drifting from gunge-esque garage rock (Kyoto), to Eno-like soundscapes (Motion Sickness).

At her angsty and raw best, Bridgers' rock core evokes the likes of Juliana Hatfield - and you cannot buy a knack for melodies that won't leave your head for days.

When are they on? John Peel Stage, Friday, 7.30pm - 8.30pm

Ferris & Sylvester

Ferris & Sylvester are on the Avalon Stage on Sunday - Credit: Daniel A Harris Photography

Let's be honest, we all love a cheeky male/female harmony.

It's ingrained in us all by years and years of hearing The Beautiful South on the radio as children, I'm convinced of it.

So Ferris & Sylvester certainly scratch that itch.

That's not to say they're Beautiful South rip-offs, they're not - their witty, relatable songs have an aura all of their own, and it's pretty irresistible.

The likes of Flying Visit and This is How My Voice Sounds are tear-inducingly sad and uplifting all at the same time, while (I Think That You Look) Better in Yellow is a dancefloor-filling piece of gold.

Get your dancing shoes out and your hankies ready. You won't be disappointed.

When are they on? Avalon Stage, Sunday, 12.35pm - 1.30pm

Turnstile

Formed in 2010, Maryland hardcore exponents Turnstile offer something all too rare on a Glastonbury bill - something for us metalheads to get behind.

Often verging on emo-core (emotional hardcore), while heavy, the US five-piece always offer something more than banging riffs, with some ludicrously catchy melodies littering stadium-rock choruses on the likes of Holiday, Blackout and Fazed Out.

Don't be put off by the distortion - it's Glastonbury, get your fist in the air and dip your toe in the heavy metal waters, it's warm in here.

When are they on? John Peel Stage, Sunday, 6.30pm - 7.30pm

Asylums

Southend indie rockers Asylums play the Left Field Stage - Credit: Al Underwood

The world is a cynical place. But you have to keep smiling at the often-ridiculousness of it all.

And your soundtrack for that? Asylums.

The DIY four-piece combine upbeat and raw indie rock (think Ash from the wrong side of the tracks) with lyrics that target everything that is wrong (and right) with modern-day social culture.

If you're after shoegazing rock with an edge, these are your guys.

When are they on? Left Field, Saturday, 5pm - 5.45pm

Girl in Red

To stand out from the crowd of mediocrity releasing music online these days is not easy.

Luckily, Girl in Red - Marie Ulven Ringheim has that something special that will make you stand out - a whole heap of talent.

Her often-bittersweet lyrics are often contrasted with some heart-pleasingly pleasing songwriting, perfectly encapsulated in the likes of singles I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend and We Fell in Love in October, which my three-year-old loves to sing along to.

When are they on? John Peel Stage, Friday, 4.30pm - 5.30pm

Wargasm

Now we're talking heavy.

Billed as an 'electronic' act, much of Wargasm's music is lead by stonking guitar riffs many straight-ahead metal acts could only dream of.

They combine the almost-unlistenable (and often best) parts of Nine Inch Nails, with the catchy chaos of Atari Teenage Riot in their pomp - and the result is an unholy noise I love.

If you really want to step outside your comfort zone - and what else is Glastonbury for? - then Wargasm are for you.

When are they on? Truth Stage, Saturday, 10.30pm - 11.30pm

Holly Humberstone

Holly Humberstone is playing the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury - Credit: Justin Higuchi

As may have become obvious, I'm a sucker for big choruses and touching, witty lyrics.

Nowhere on the bill is this better exemplified than Holly Humberstone.

The Walls are Way Too Thin and Falling Asleep at the Wheel are the closest thing you'll hear to genius this year, both lyrically and musically.

See her, before she's on a stage you can't get anywhere near.

When are they on? John Peel Stage, Saturday, 2pm - 2.45pm

