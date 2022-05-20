Haywood Village set for historic first-ever Jubilee celebration

Residents from a new housing estate in Weston are planning a 'jam-packed' historic Jubilee celebrations next month.

Haywood Village will celebrate its first-ever Jubilee (June 2 to 5) where residents will take part in a fancy dress parade, cake competition and picnic on the park as part of the national big lunch campaign.

There will also be a raffle, bouncy castle and face painting.

The one-day event on June 4 will kick-start at 1pm where residents will be asked to bring their own picnic to Runway Park, near Whitney Crescent.

Local vicar Fiona Mayne will say a few words and at 2pm all the Jubilee themed cakes will be judged by staff from the local Co-operative. A £50 voucher will be prized to the best cake.

At 2.30pm children will take part in a fancy dress parade with the prize for the best dressed is a family pass to Jump N Jackz.

Then the day will end from 3.30pm onwards when the winners of the cake competition, fancy dress and raffle winners will be announced.