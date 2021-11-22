Toots Sweets & Co will host a Christmas hunt in Hutton this month (November). - Credit: Toots Sweets & Co

Toots Sweets will host an annual Christmas trail this month after being pushed-back due to Covid.

The event will run in Hutton on Saturday, where local traders will set-up market stalls across the village.

Homemade food and drink will be on offer as will crafts, gifts, decorations and Christmas trees.

A puppet show and choir will also be at the event.

Trail maps will show whereabouts in the village each market stall is located, and all proceeds will be split equally between the local RSPCA branch and Grand Appeal.

A special children's trail will also run on the same day with a chance for kids to see Olaf and an Elf at their grotto.

Visitors need to put a penny in buckets when they visit each stall, the money will also go to charity.

Tickets can be purchased from Toot Café at Hutton Football Club or at any market stall on the day for £1.

The children's trail must be pre-booked, tickets go on sale for £2 per child.

To host a stall and be included on the map, email xmastrail@gmail.com before November 24.