Watch Stone Age musical in Hutton this weekend

Visitors will be treated to a musical from the Stone Age performed in Hutton this weekend.

Mmebers of Hutton Drama Club will put on the show 'Rock Bottom Rocks' at the village hall, Church Lane, on Friday and Saturday (June 24 - 25).

A spokesperson said: "Join caveboy inventor, Bobby Cobblestone, and his Stone Age family and friends as he hatches his first good idea and is whisked off to work for the celebrity Lady Lava.

"Unfortunately he is soon up to his neck in trouble when he discovers that his new boss hides a dark secret that will rock Rock Bottom to its foundations.

"Can he come up with a plan to save Rock Bottom and his family? This show promises lots of fun and laughs for the whole family.

"Script and songs written by Carig Hawes and the show is produced by Paula Barker and Tina Langston."

The show starts at 7.30pm on Friday and 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are priced at £10 for an adult, £5 for children and a family of four at £27.

They are available to purchase from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hutton-drama-club or call 01934 519122.