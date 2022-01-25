Hutton Drama Club ready for first show in two years

Hutton Drama Club will perform Jack And The Beanstalk. - Credit: Hutton Drama Club

Hutton Drama Club are ready for their first pantomime show for two years.

The group will perform Jack And The Beanstalk in the village hall, in Main Road, at 7.30pm from January 27-29, with additional performances at 2.30pm on January 29 and 30.

Join Jack, his brother Simon and his mum, Dotty, as they try to save the princess from the evil giant and the wicked witch Picallili with the aid of some magic beans.

Get ready to cheer, boo and laugh in this traditional panto.

Current covid-19 guidelines will be observed during the performance. There will be table seating to enable social distancing.

Hutton Drama Club is a small friendly drama club based at the village hall. They meet on Monday evenings in the small hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced £5 to children and £8 for adults, with a family vailable from 01934 519122 or online at www.

