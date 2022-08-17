Horse racing, classic cars and local food at Hutton festival later this month

Local food, crafts, drink, horse racing and the proms will feature at Hutton's annual show later this month.

For one week, a massive programme of events will take place around the village where people can enjoy a range of fun activities.

On Wednesday, August 31, the 'taste of Somerset' will kick start proceedings with classic cars, local food, drink, craft, local charities and musical talents in the area.

The show will take place at St Mary’s Field from 11am to 5pm and entry is free.

On Thursday, September 1, there will be a charity horse racing night held in the marquee from 7pm. Entry is free, but tickets must be obtained prior to the event from either Hutton Parish Council office or from behind the bar on Wednesday.

Saturday will see the Annual Horticultural Show return from 2pm. Details and entry forms can be found on the Hutton Parish Council website.

The show will be followed at by a quiz night at 7.30pm for £2.50 per person. Tickets will be available from Chris Wilkins who can be contacted on 01934 822857, or Kay Cole on 01934 811424.

Visitors are advised to bring their own food. All proceeds will go to Diabetes UK and St Mary’s Church, Hutton.

St Mary’s Church will also conduct a songs of praise service in the marquee on Sunday at 10am.

The week will then end with an Annual Proms Concert on Sunday, September 4, at 7.30pm. Weston Brass will perform which includes many proms favourites and features local solo singers.

Tickets are priced at £8 with tables of six at £48. Contact Hutton Council for tickets at clerk@huttonsomerset.org.uk or call 01934 813871.