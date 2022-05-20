News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

ITV This Morning to broadcast live from Weston

Paul Jones

Published: 2:10 PM May 20, 2022
ITV This Morning will broadcast from Weston's Grand Pier

ITV This Morning will broadcast from Weston's Grand Pier - Credit: Grand Pier

People can be in the crowd when a national TV show comes to Weston later this month.

ITV This Morning is set to broadcast love from Weston's Grand Pier on May 27 to promote the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations - and you could be in the audience.

The pier is encouraging people to head down to the venue on the day, between 10am and 1.30pm.

"They are looking for people to come along and join the party, pop along and get yourself on the telebox," the pier said.

