News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Musicians to perform in Weston park

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 6:30 PM July 10, 2021   
John Bramwell

John Bramwell - Credit: John Bramwell

Musicians will be taking to the stage in a Weston-super-Mare park for a night of live music.

John Bramwell, from I Am Kloot, David Fidler and Harriet Bradshaw will be thrilling audiences with a fantastic set in Grove Park's bandstand on July 17.

The show, run by Loves Café, will be opened by talented Weston musician Alex Lipinski and the Crown Electric.

John Bramwell played at Loves Café just before the first lockdown in February 2020, and Loves is delighted welcome him back to the town.

The shows are planned in line with Covid guidance, with social distancing measures in place.

Tickets can be bought in groups of one, two, four or six. Local beers, ciders and cocktails will be available for spectators to purchase from the comfort of their own seats, courtesy of Loves and transported by wheelbarrows from the Friends Of Grove Park.

To book tickets, click here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston
  2. 2 Mass balloon launch across North Somerset
  3. 3 Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings
  1. 4 Pupils offered a lie-in after England's Euro 2020 match
  2. 5 Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?
  3. 6 Covid vaccines available at walk-in clinics
  4. 7 In The Dock
  5. 8 Reliable history and a new Weston book
  6. 9 Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle
  7. 10 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 5.  

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Somewhere To Go shop

Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Front of semi-detached house in Quantock Road, Weston, with cream render, white door, green gate and matching garage door

Global | Ad Feature

Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
The new Lidl store in Winterstoke Road, Weston.

REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus