Musicians to perform in Weston park

Published: 6:30 PM July 10, 2021

Musicians will be taking to the stage in a Weston-super-Mare park for a night of live music.

John Bramwell, from I Am Kloot, David Fidler and Harriet Bradshaw will be thrilling audiences with a fantastic set in Grove Park's bandstand on July 17.

The show, run by Loves Café, will be opened by talented Weston musician Alex Lipinski and the Crown Electric.

John Bramwell played at Loves Café just before the first lockdown in February 2020, and Loves is delighted welcome him back to the town.

The shows are planned in line with Covid guidance, with social distancing measures in place.

Tickets can be bought in groups of one, two, four or six. Local beers, ciders and cocktails will be available for spectators to purchase from the comfort of their own seats, courtesy of Loves and transported by wheelbarrows from the Friends Of Grove Park.

To book tickets, click here.