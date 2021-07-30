Jon Sevink from The Levellers to perform in Weston park

Published: 7:00 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM July 30, 2021

Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink are performing in the bandstand at Grove Park. - Credit: Submitted

Three top musical acts will be putting on a lively show in Weston's Grove Park.

Jon Sevink, from The Levellers, Dan Donnelly and The Goat Roper Rodeo Band will be taking to the stage at the Bandstand in Grove Park on August 14.

The popular acts are returning to Weston for Loves Cafe's final outdoor gig this summer.

Anna Southwell, from Loves, in West Street, has organised a number of gigs at outdoor venues across Weston this summer, with top names performing in front of the town's iconic Birnbeck Pier and Grove Park.

Anna said: "This is the last of our brilliant outside summer shows, thanks everyone for buying tickets to these events so far, and for keeping live music going."

The show starts at 6.30pm and there is plenty of room for people to socially distance. A wheelbarrow drinks service will be on offer during the night, with local craft ales and cider delivered directly to people in their seats.

Tickets, priced £20, are available by logging on to lovesweston.co.uk