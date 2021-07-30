News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Jon Sevink from The Levellers to perform in Weston park

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:00 AM July 30, 2021    Updated: 8:32 AM July 30, 2021
Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink

Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink are performing in the bandstand at Grove Park. - Credit: Submitted

Three top musical acts will be putting on a lively show in Weston's Grove Park.

Jon Sevink, from The Levellers, Dan Donnelly and The Goat Roper Rodeo Band will be taking to the stage at the Bandstand in Grove Park on August 14.

The popular acts are returning to Weston for Loves Cafe's final outdoor gig this summer.

Anna Southwell, from Loves, in West Street, has organised a number of gigs at outdoor venues across Weston this summer, with top names performing in front of the town's iconic Birnbeck Pier and Grove Park.

Anna said: "This is the last of our brilliant outside summer shows, thanks everyone for buying tickets to these events so far, and for keeping live music going."

The show starts at 6.30pm and there is plenty of room for people to socially distance. A wheelbarrow drinks service will be on offer during the night, with local craft ales and cider delivered directly to people in their seats.

Tickets, priced £20, are available by logging on to lovesweston.co.uk

Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Marine Lake has closed temporarily. 

Marine Lake

Temporary closure of Weston's Marine Lake

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Biffa has been running the waste and recycling services since 2017.

North Somerset Council

Worle resident left with maggot-infested bins during heatwave

Carrington Walker

person
Lovely to see the donkeys on the beach, pleasing so many youngsters. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston Beach

Owners address concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave

Carrington Walker

person
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 19.

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus