Kaiser Chiefs to perform at Bath Racecourse gig

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:30 PM May 24, 2021   
Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs to perform Live After Racing gig at Bath Racecourse. - Credit: Kaiser Chiefs

The Kaiser Chiefs are headlining at Bath Racecourse this summer.

Audiences can enjoy a day of racing, followed by a live set by one of the country's best-loved indie bands on July 30.

Over the past 15 years, the Kaiser Chiefs have become a huge household name, with seven critically-acclaimed Top 10 albums under their belt, as well as numerous awards including Best Live Act at both the Brit Awards and Q Awards, and memorable performances at Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony. 

With a reputation as one of the best live acts in the business, fans can expect a lively show packed with some of their best-known hits including I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Oh My God.

Tickets, priced, £35 in advance, or £25 for children under 18, can be purchased from www.bath-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/kaiser-chiefs-live-at-bath-racecourse-2021

Admission is free for children under 5.

