Kewstoke plans massive series of events for Jubilee bank holiday

Kewstoke village has a massive line up of Jubilee celebrations this June. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A massive event calendar is planned for Kewstoke village this June in anticipation of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Over the course of four days between June 2 to 5, the village will see parties, fancy dress, dog walks and sports days, all to celebrate the longest reigning British monarch.

An enormous marquee will be constructed on the playing field beside Kewstoke Village Hall on the bank holiday to host the community events. No dogs or glass items will be allowed on the field during the festivities.

Organisers say there's 'something for everyone' with baking competitions, arts and crafts stalls, a scarecrow trail, picnic and live music events.

Below is a full list of all the events taking place.

Thursday, June 2

A village scarecrow trail will run for the full four days with the theme of 'royals through the years'.

9.30am - Wellbeing yoga class run by qualified practitioners and open to all abilities. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat or towel.

11am - Jubilee-styled fancy dress beach dog walk with prizes for the best-dressed dog. The 60 minute walk will begin at Sand Bay Fish and Chip Shop.

1.45pm - Fancy dress horse parade. It will start at Sand Farm and will be led by James’ carriage with Kewstoke's very own Queen and lady-in-waiting as special guests for the day. There is also a prize for the best-dressed horse.

1pm to 5pm - Arts and crafts stalls, bake-off competition and afternoon tea.

7pm - Rock and roll swing night with live music. Featuring Dennis DeMille and The Kingsnakes. Tickets can be obtained from the Pink Shop, New Inn or Sand Bay Fish and Chip Shop and are priced at £10 for adults and under 16s go free if purchased with an adult ticket.

A disco will also begin at 6pm.

Friday, June 3

9.30am - Wellbeing yoga.

2pm - Family sports day with inflatables and rounders. A family disco will also run until 9pm.

7pm - Race night. Tickets are £1 and can be purchased at the door.

Saturday, June 4

10am - Taster fit-steps for wellbeing.

1.30pm to 4pm - Village fete, jumble sale and treasure hunt. Entry is 50p at the door.

6pm - Mexican and Caribbean food vans.

7pm - Live bands night featuring The Sunday Affair, Reoffender and disco from 6pm. Over 18s only. Tickets are £10 and can be purchased from Pink Shop, New Inn or Sand Bay Fish and Chip Shop.

Sunday, June 5

9.30am - Wellbeing walk.

10am - St Paul's Jubilee church service at the Village Hall marquee.

1pm - A 'right royal' village picnic with live music from Des Henley and Ken Lintern.

A bar and snacks will be available from 1pm onwards.

Kewstoke Jubilee Events Facebook page can be found here.

