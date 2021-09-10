North Somerset Arts Week launches in Weston

Published: 1:54 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 1:56 PM September 10, 2021

Karen Blake, North Somerset Arts Week administrator, with Weston Mayor Cllr James Clayton, and artists and their helpers at the launch. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A host of impressive art exhibitions and displays are taking place across the district as North Somerset Arts Week launches today (Friday).

Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton visited venue one on the arts trail, at the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in Weston, to officially open the celebration of arts.

Artist Linda Chan at the launch of North Somerset Arts Week, at venue one at the Sovereign Centre. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Artists exhibiting at venue one are painter Richard Brooks; Elke Davies, who specialises in textiles, beading, felting, embroidery and jewellery; Julie Ackerman with her mixed media sculptures; sculptor John Pinscof and painter Linda Chan.

More than 31 venues across North Somerset will be showcasing the work of professional artists and North Somerset Arts members from today until September 19. Most of the work on show is also available to buy.

Ceramics by John Pinscoff at venue one at the Sovereign Centre. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Exhibits include sculptures, textiles, ceramics, digital art, paintings, enamel, metalwork, glass, jewellery and mosaics.

Brochures with details for all the venues can be picked up from libraries, cafes and shops, or fans can download the Arts Week app. For more details, log on to northsomersetarts.org