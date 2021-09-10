News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

North Somerset Arts Week launches in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 1:54 PM September 10, 2021    Updated: 1:56 PM September 10, 2021
North Somerset Arts Week 2021 launch

Karen Blake, North Somerset Arts Week administrator, with Weston Mayor Cllr James Clayton, and artists and their helpers at the launch. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A host of impressive art exhibitions and displays are taking place across the district as North Somerset Arts Week launches today (Friday).

Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton visited venue one on the arts trail, at the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in Weston, to officially open the celebration of arts.

Artist Linda Chan at the launch of North Somerset Arts Week, at venue one at the Sovereign Centre.

Artist Linda Chan at the launch of North Somerset Arts Week, at venue one at the Sovereign Centre. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Artists exhibiting at venue one are painter Richard Brooks; Elke Davies, who specialises in textiles, beading, felting, embroidery and jewellery; Julie Ackerman with her mixed media sculptures; sculptor John Pinscof and painter Linda Chan.

More than 31 venues across North Somerset will be showcasing the work of professional artists and North Somerset Arts members from today until September 19. Most of the work on show is also available to buy.

Ceramics by John Pinscof at the launch of North Somerset Arts Week, at venue one at the Sovereign Ce

Ceramics by John Pinscoff at venue one at the Sovereign Centre. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Exhibits include sculptures, textiles, ceramics, digital art, paintings, enamel, metalwork, glass, jewellery and mosaics. 

Brochures with details for all the venues can be picked up from libraries, cafes and shops, or fans can download the Arts Week app. For more details, log on to northsomersetarts.org

Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephen Fowell, organiser of the Party in my Field festival

Family-friendly Somerset festival cancelled after licence revoked

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Emad El-Haddad was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Man jailed for trafficking boy, 15, cross country to deal drugs in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Beechcroft Land plans for Churchill.

Opponents of housing plans say village is not a Bristol suburb

Stephen Sumner

person
Lisa Clarke won three Taste of the West gold awards.

Chocolatier wins three awards and launches new series of workshops

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon