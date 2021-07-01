News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Revellers can enjoy top live music acts and a fun fair in Weston this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:18 PM July 1, 2021   
Marvin Muoneke

Marvin Muoneke. - Credit: Culture Weston

As events and attractions begin to open up, we have compiled a list of some of the entertainment on offer in Weston over the next few days. 

Funland 

On July 2 (tomorrow), Funland at the Tropicana is dropping its prices for locals. The ‘locals crazy price night’ is running from 3-9pm, when rides for thrill-seekers from the area are all £1. 

Funland at the Tropicana.

Funland at the Tropicana. - Credit: Archant

Funland Theme Park is packed with rides and games for people of all ages, and gives families the chance to blow of some steam after a hard day at school and work. 


Live at the Quarry: Booty Bass 

Booty Bass will be performing ‘big, bad, unapologetic bangers from around the globe’ as they celebrate womxn and non-binary folk behind the decks on July 2 (Friday).  

The collective of femxle/non-binary DJs play diverse range of music including Afrobeats, Latin, 90s, garage, grime, funk and global bass music. 

Booty Bass

Booty Bass. - Credit: Culture Weston

The gig is taking place at Old Town Quarry, in South Road, at 7pm. For details, click here.  


Most Read

  1. 1 Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area
  2. 2 MPs weigh in on constituency boundary changes set for 2023
  3. 3 Isolating staff rises to 75 in Weston Wetherspoons pub
  1. 4 'Remarkable' recovery for Weston shops after Covid
  2. 5 Man charged after firearms incident in Weston town centre
  3. 6 Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish 
  4. 7 Marine Lake reopens for the summer
  5. 8 Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics
  6. 9 Weston-super-Mare Pride 2021 online launches this weekend  
  7. 10 Mum of boy, 11, who died in his sleep thanks community for support

Weston Pride 

 Weston-super-Mare Pride is holding a livestreaming event at the Tropicana on Saturday July 3 from noon to 6pm.    

Fanny Burns returnsd to Weston Pride 2020 in July. Picture: Contributed

Fanny Burns returnsd to Weston Pride 2020 in July. Picture: Contributed - Credit: Sub

The event will be hosted by Pride favourite Fanny Burns and the line-up includes more than 16 acts, featuring local musicians and drag queens livestreaming from all over the UK, such as Linda Matthews, Miss Jam Tart and Stephanie Von Clitz.  

Audiences can watch online, or go along to the event at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade. For details, log on to  
www.wsmpride.com 


Sea Folk gig 

Rachael Dadd and Kitty Macfarlane will be performing in the second Sea Folk gig on July 3 in front of Birnbeck Pier. 

Kitty Macfarlane

Kitty Macfarlane - Credit: Kitty Macfarlane

The event has been organised by Loves, with talented acts singing songs about the sea, love and nature while audiences take in the beautiful scenery around Weston’s picturesque coastline. 

Doors open at 7pm, with music from 7.30-9.30pm. Guests will be spaced out to adhere to Covid guidelines. For more details, click here

 
Live at the Quarry: Marvin Muoneké 

Marvin Muoneké, also known as Marvin The Jazzman, is performing at Weston's Old Town Quarry on Sunday July 4. Marvin is one of the South West's finest vocalists, and the talented singer will be thrilling music fans with an afternoon of jazz and soul music, accompanied by Bristol-based pianist Anders Olinder. 

Marvin Muoneke.

Marvin Muoneke. - Credit: Culture Weston

Marvin is performing at the quarry, in South Road, at 3pm. For details, click here.

Days Out Guide
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Views of the Cabot Court Hotel, Sea Front, WsM.

Coronavirus

50 staff isolating after Covid outbreak at Weston pub

Carrington Walker

person
Junction 21 of the M5 motorway at Weston.

Highways England

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Card Factory

Retail

New card and gift shop to open in Weston retail park

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Love Island starts 9pm on June 28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.TKASA and Archant.

TV

Meet the reality and talent show TV stars from Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus