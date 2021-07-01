Revellers can enjoy top live music acts and a fun fair in Weston this weekend

Published: 2:18 PM July 1, 2021

As events and attractions begin to open up, we have compiled a list of some of the entertainment on offer in Weston over the next few days.

Funland

On July 2 (tomorrow), Funland at the Tropicana is dropping its prices for locals. The ‘locals crazy price night’ is running from 3-9pm, when rides for thrill-seekers from the area are all £1.

Funland at the Tropicana. - Credit: Archant

Funland Theme Park is packed with rides and games for people of all ages, and gives families the chance to blow of some steam after a hard day at school and work.





Live at the Quarry: Booty Bass

Booty Bass will be performing ‘big, bad, unapologetic bangers from around the globe’ as they celebrate womxn and non-binary folk behind the decks on July 2 (Friday).

The collective of femxle/non-binary DJs play diverse range of music including Afrobeats, Latin, 90s, garage, grime, funk and global bass music.

Booty Bass. - Credit: Culture Weston

The gig is taking place at Old Town Quarry, in South Road, at 7pm. For details, click here.





Weston Pride

Weston-super-Mare Pride is holding a livestreaming event at the Tropicana on Saturday July 3 from noon to 6pm.

Fanny Burns returnsd to Weston Pride 2020 in July. Picture: Contributed - Credit: Sub

The event will be hosted by Pride favourite Fanny Burns and the line-up includes more than 16 acts, featuring local musicians and drag queens livestreaming from all over the UK, such as Linda Matthews, Miss Jam Tart and Stephanie Von Clitz.

Audiences can watch online, or go along to the event at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade. For details, log on to

www.wsmpride.com





Sea Folk gig

Rachael Dadd and Kitty Macfarlane will be performing in the second Sea Folk gig on July 3 in front of Birnbeck Pier.

Kitty Macfarlane - Credit: Kitty Macfarlane

The event has been organised by Loves, with talented acts singing songs about the sea, love and nature while audiences take in the beautiful scenery around Weston’s picturesque coastline.

Doors open at 7pm, with music from 7.30-9.30pm. Guests will be spaced out to adhere to Covid guidelines. For more details, click here.



Live at the Quarry: Marvin Muoneké

Marvin Muoneké, also known as Marvin The Jazzman, is performing at Weston's Old Town Quarry on Sunday July 4. Marvin is one of the South West's finest vocalists, and the talented singer will be thrilling music fans with an afternoon of jazz and soul music, accompanied by Bristol-based pianist Anders Olinder.

Marvin Muoneke. - Credit: Culture Weston

Marvin is performing at the quarry, in South Road, at 3pm. For details, click here.