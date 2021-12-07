Band to fundraise for Weston General radio station
- Credit: DHSS
A local band will tour pubs around Weston to fundraise for a hospital radio station.
Sunshine Hospital Radio charity, who broadcast to patients at Weston General, will be collecting donations at each venue on Friday.
The band, Des Henly's Singers and Strummers, will begin touring three pubs in Weston for their 10th year of the charity Christmas tour.
Chairman of Sunshine Radio, Jo Newey, said: "The past 18 months have been very difficult for us and whilst we were able to keep broadcasting to the patients using remote technology, our fundraising all but stopped.
"As a charity that relies on donations from the public we are incredibly grateful to the band for offering their support."
Kick-starting will be the Regency pub in Upper Church Road at 7pm, where the band will play traditional carols and modern Christmas pop.
Then they will head off to the Windsor Castle at 8.30pm and finish-off at the New Inn, Kewstoke, at 9.45pm.
