Murderous goings-on at Cadbury House this festive season

Super sleuths wanting to put their powers of deduction to the test this Christmas should make their way a hotel where the most taxing of murder mystery nights awaits.

Taking place at Cadbury House in Congresbury on December 8 and 15, guests to the gothic-styled venue will be transported back to Christmas 1957, a time when Cadbury House was known as St David’s School where Mr Uffton Harlecombe had just left the December meeting of the Board of Governors.

However, there was very little Christmas cheer at this particular meeting where Harlecombe had left no one in any doubt that crossing him was not a smart career move.

But it seemed Harlecombe had made a massive misjudgement and that one person was going to make this a Christmas everyone would want to forget in the case of Santa’s Claws.

Tickets, priced £39.95 per person, can be purchased on 01934 834343, by emailing info@cadburyhouse.com or online at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk/christmas-murder-mystery.

Tickets include a three-course set menu with coffee and mince pies (vegetarian & vegan option must be pre-ordered).



