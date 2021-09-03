Scores of artists to show off their creations during North Somerset Arts Week

Published: 1:47 PM September 3, 2021

Paul O'Donnell from Wood 'N' Things in Congresbury, is taking part in North Somerset Arts Week. - Credit: Archant

Talented artists are showcasing their work at 31 venues to celebrate North Somerset Arts Week.

Volunteers at North Somerset Arts (NSA) are delighted the festival is going ahead, and are looking forward to bringing a touch of creativity and colour to people in the district.

Award-winning professional artists, along with talented NSA members, will exhibit their art work and contemporary crafts at 31 venues from September 10-19. Most work will also be available to buy.

Artists, designers and craft makers are keen to showcase the exciting new pieces they have been working on during the pandemic, and to share their enthusiasm and passion for art.

The work on show includes sculptures, textiles, ceramics, digital art, paintings, enamel, metalwork, glass, jewellery and mosaics. While venues hosting artists range from heritage buildings and churches, to artist studios and shops.

Brochures with details for all the venues can be picked up from libraries, cafes and shops, or fans can download the Arts Week app.

For more details, log on to northsomersetarts.org



