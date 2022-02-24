Paul McCartney appears to confirm Glastonbury show - with Wordle

Has Macca confirmed for Glastonbury? We say yes... - Credit: Dan Harr/Invision/AP

Speculation is rife that Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney has confirmed his appearance at this summer's Glastonbury Festival.

But rather than simply announcing a performance at the event, which takes place on Worthy Farm, Pilton, from June 22-26, it seems fans may have been given notice in a cryptic, yet on-trend way.

This morning (February 24), Sir Paul's Twitter account posted what appears to be a mocked up result of a game of Wordle - the game which has swept the online world in recent months.

However, rather than being a five-letter word as in the real game, the word he has solved is made up of six letters (represented by green boxes).

It is, in true Wordle style, accompanied by Sir Paul's 'game number' - 121 - and a date - '25/6'.

Glastonbury fans, being the savvy bunch they are, have done the detective work needed to establish that this could mean June 26, and that 121 is in fact how many days it is until June 25.

June 25, 2022, would be the Saturday of Glastonbury - when many are tipping Macca to headline the famous Pyramid Stage.

So there you have it, Sir Paul McCartney - we're confident - seems to be the second confirmed Pyramid Stage headliner for Glastonbury 2022, following the previous confirmation of Billie Eilish, who will top the bill on the Friday night.

The announcement appears to have come in a mocked-up Wordle tweet - Credit: Twitter



