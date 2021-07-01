WIN: Tickets for Absurd Person Singular at Playhouse Theatre

Published: 2:00 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 10:03 AM July 2, 2021

John Dorney as Geoffrey Jackson, Felicity Houlbrooke as Jane Hopcroft, Paul Sandys as Sidney Hopcroft. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

A UK tour will be stopping off in Weston this month, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the action.

Absurd Person Singular will be performed at the Playhouse from July 16-18.

London Classic Theatre announced a new UK tour of their postponed 20th anniversary production of Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn.

Paul Sandys as Sidney Hopcroft. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

Michael Cabot directs returning cast, John Dorney (Geoffrey Jackson), Felicity Houlbrooke (Jane Hopcroft), Helen Keeley (Eva Jackson), Rosanna Miles (Marion Brewster-Wright), Graham O’Mara (Ronald Brewster-Wright) and Paul Sandys (Sidney Hopcroft).

Artistic director Michael Cabot said: “We are thrilled to be getting back on the road again.

"After such a turbulent and challenging year, we are looking forward to reconnecting with audiences and playing our part in the return of live theatre around the UK.

"We have been in regular contact with our cast and stage management throughout the shutdown and I’m delighted that they are all returning for the new tour.

"They are a fantastic team and it will be wonderful to see them all back at work, doing what they do best. Rehearsals start in four weeks and we can’t wait.”

Helen Keeley as Eva Jackson. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

Three married couples. Three kitchens. Three Christmas parties. Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect.

As celebrations begin, class differences and naked ambition combine to hilarious effect as, one by one, the characters seek refuge in Jane’s kitchen.

Graham O'Mara as Ronald Brewster-Wright. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

Over the next two years, the Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities. But Sidney’s star has begun to rise and roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples’ marriages begin to show.

Absurd Person Singular first premiered in 1972 and was awarded the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy.

Rosanna Miles as Marion Brewster-Wright. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to a show of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on July 8.

Absurd Person Singular will be performed at which Weston theatre?

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Absurd Person Singular competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Felicity Houlbrooke as Jane Hopcroft. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

John Dorney as Geoffrey Jackson. - Credit: Sheila Burnett