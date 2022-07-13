RAF band returning to Weston - with a special links to town

Ted Sellers will conduct the band on his return to Weston - Credit: RAF

A military band with a Weston link will be performing a special concert in the town next week.

On July 22, the Winter Gardens will welcome back The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment for a performance marking Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

And this year, the band will be conducted by former Westonian, Squadron Leader Ted Sellers.

Ted moved to Weston in 1978 and, after attending Broadoak School and 6th Form Centre, joined the RAF in 1988, serving as a flautist with the Band of the RAF College, Band of RAF Germany, Band of the RAF Regiment and Central Band of the RAF.

In 2005, he undertook Initial Officer Training and, following his commission as an officer in the Personnel (Support) Branch.

He completed several assignments in the UK and several operational tours overseas, including Northern Ireland, Iraq, Afghanistan, Cyprus and, more recently, in the Caribbean supporting humanitarian and disaster relief efforts, for which he was awarded The Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Squadron Leader Sellers, who left regular service last year and joined the Royal Auxiliary Air Force as Director of Music of the Band of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force, said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to Weston, where my musical career started, to conduct this fabulous band.

"The Winter Gardens is a superb venue for what will be a most entertaining evening of music; there’ll be something for all musical tastes and all proceeds will go towards Service charities."

Also returning to Weston is the concert’s organiser, Malcolm Goodman MBE, who is a former member of the Western Band of the RAF, and now chair of the RAF Music Charitable Trust, which provides welfare support to RAF musicians on 'out of area' deployments.

Although RAF musicians are full-time members of the Royal Air Force, and employed in their musical roles as part of the RAF Music Services, they also provide regular support as and when required to HM Forces on operations around the world.

For more details, and to buy tickets for the concert, log on to www.rafmusic.org.uk/concerts.