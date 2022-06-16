WIN! Tickets to The Railway Children screening

The Curzon is screening the original The Railway Children film from 1970 - Credit: Curzon

A children's classic is set to be screened at The Curzon in Clevedon next month - and you could win a pair of tickets.

The 1970 original, The Railway Children (U), will be shown at 2.30pm on July 3.

British character actor Lionel Jeffries both directed The Railway Children and adapted its screenplay from the novel by E Nesbit.

Dinah Sheridan plays the mother of three children who must live in reduced circumstances when her husband (Ian Cuthbertson), a government official, is arrested on a false charge of treason.

The kids adapt rather well to their new environment, a community located on the edges of a railway.

They befriend a kindly porter (Bernard Cribbins) and a wealthy gent (William Mervyn), both of whom strive to prove their father's innocence.

Don't miss this chance to catch the original 1970 classic on the big screen, before the much anticipated sequel The Railway Children Return, launches this July.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the screening, answer the following question:

Who played the children's mother in the 1970 film?

Email your answer to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk before midnight on Sunday, June 26.

Usual Archant terms and conditions apply. Editor's decision is final.