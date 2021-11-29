Theatre group to perform Robin Hood show in Burnham

A theatre group will perform a festive adventure with the most heroic outlaw of them all in the heart of Sherwood Forest.

Re:ACT will perform Robin Hood on December 2-4 at The Princess Theatre & Arts Centre, in Burnham.

Showings will take place at 7.30pm each night, with an additional showing at 2.30pm on December 4.

The good people of Nottingham are stricken with poverty; the evil Sheriff, ruling in the absence of King Richard, has been taxing the citizens mercilessly for his own wicked gain, too powerful for anyone to stand up to him.

With a pastime for robbing the rich to give to the poor, our hero, Robin Hood is here to save the day. A chance meeting with the beautiful Maid Marion leads Robin to determine that he is the one who must stand up to the Sheriff, along with his trusty band of Merry Men.

Will they overthrow the evil dictator? Will Robin win the hand of the fair Maid Marion? Find out as we welcome you to the pantomime extravaganza of the year.

Performances contain loud bangs and flashing lights.

Tickets, priced £15-16, are available online at theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/react-present-robin-hood/ or on 01278 784464.