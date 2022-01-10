Roy Orbison tribute coming to Weston

A tribute to Roy Orbison will be performed in Weston next week.

Barry Steele and Friends: The Roy Orbison Story will be performed at the Playhouse on January 15 at 7.30pm.

Barry Steele and a cast of musicians and singers will perform the 85th Anniversary Tour from The Black and White Night right through to The Traveling Wilburys and beyond.

In December 2018 The Roy Orbison Story performed at The Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End.

Barry quickly became enveloped in the music and sheer magic that was Roy Orbison, his aim was simple, his vision clear, to deliver the songs to Roy Orbison fans in the same manner in which they were originally performed.

Barry has toured across New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland. Whilst in the United States of America Barry sang in front of Roy’s son Wesley, as well as duetting with Bill Dees the co-writer of many of Roy’s songs.

Tickets, priced £26.50, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre