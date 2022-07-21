RSPCA to hold pop-up shop fundraiser in Brent Knoll next week

Nikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North Somerset - Credit: RSPCA North Somerset

The animal welfare charity RSPCA will hold a fundraising event at its Brent Knoll centre next week.

On July 30 and 31, the North Somerset branch will host a pop-up shop, on Brent Road, where bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments will be served to help raise funds for maintaining the animal centre.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA so relies primarily on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.

A spokesperson said: "Our special event will help to raise much-needed funds which will help with the cost of maintaining the animal centre and pro-active animal welfare in the local community.

"We support our local RSPCA inspectors by providing funds for the emergency treatment and accommodation of animals when they have been mistreated, abandoned, or their owners are no longer able to care for their animals."

The free event will open from 11am to 3pm on both days.