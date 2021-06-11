Music acts to perform next to Weston's Birnbeck Pier
- Credit: Xylaroo
A Weston café is hosting the first of two live music gigs in one of the town's most picturesque locations next week.
Emily Barker and Xylaroo are heading to Weston for the first time to perform next to Birnbeck Pier on June 19 as part of Loves Café's Sea Folk gigs.
The talented acts will be singing songs about the sea, love and nature while audiences take in the beautiful scenery around Weston’s picturesque coastline.
The West Street venue has been working closely with The Birnbeck Regeneration Trust and Culture Weston, with the support of Arts Council England, to put on these events.
Rachael Dadd and Kitty Macfarlane will be performing in the second Sea Folk gig on July 3.
Doors open for both events at 7pm, with music from 7.30-9.30pm. Guests will be spaced out to adhere to Covid guidelines and ticket numbers are limited.
Tickets are £20 per person for safe groups of two, four and six, with each group allocated its own deckchairs. Drinks can be pre-ordered when you book your tickets.
To book tickets for the events, log on to www.lovesweston.co.uk
