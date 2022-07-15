News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Sea shanty and folk music festival set to grace Weston next month

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:57 AM July 15, 2022
Crowds enjoying the Sea Shanty Festival in the Italian Gardens.

Crowds enjoying the festival in the Italian Gardens. - Credit: The Steepholmers

Westonians will once again be welcomed aboard to an even 'bigger and better' folk music festival later this summer.

The popular Sea Shanty and Folk Music Festival is a major event in the music calendar of the south west and will see 55 live acts perform, such as the famous Steepholmers.

Acts will play across many venues in town, including the seafront, Italian Gardens and the Grand Pier.

Entry is free but organisers will be collecting for charity. Last year the event raised £5,000 for Weston's RNLI and Lions Club.

They will recite songs commonly sung by sailors onboard large merchant vessels and ships of the Royal Navy. 

It will take place from August 5 to 7 at a variety of venues. 

The festival is supported by North Somerset Council, Weston Town Council and a host of local businesses including Cavanna Homes and Apache Construction.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston private school announces closure as cost of living crisis bites
  2. 2 Most-fined North Somerset street for drivers revealed
  3. 3 North Somerset pub nominated for national awards
  1. 4 See Monster arrives in Weston
  2. 5 Seven jobs created as outdoor clothing store comes to shopping outlet
  3. 6 IN PICTURES: See Monster at Weston beach
  4. 7 Is there a maximum temperature for workplaces? The law explained...
  5. 8 Police tracking man over 'indecency' on North Somerset bus
  6. 9 RAF band returning to Weston - with a special links to town
  7. 10 Village bonfire spread to tractors and outbuilding

A full programme of all the acts playing will be released later this month. 


Music
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

See Monster is set to arrive in Weston by sea on Tuesday

See Monster oil rig ON ITS WAY to Weston

Paul Jones

person
The crash was at the junction of Winterstoke Road and Byron Road in Weston

Biker taken to hospital after Weston crash

Paul Jones

person
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

Bus fares in Weston to increase next week

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Ian Parker inspects the poor quality of roads on the Bournville estate. 

North Somerset Council

Council promises to fix 'dangerous' Bournville roads as repair saga...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon