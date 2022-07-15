Sea shanty and folk music festival set to grace Weston next month

Crowds enjoying the festival in the Italian Gardens. - Credit: The Steepholmers

Westonians will once again be welcomed aboard to an even 'bigger and better' folk music festival later this summer.

The popular Sea Shanty and Folk Music Festival is a major event in the music calendar of the south west and will see 55 live acts perform, such as the famous Steepholmers.

Acts will play across many venues in town, including the seafront, Italian Gardens and the Grand Pier.

Entry is free but organisers will be collecting for charity. Last year the event raised £5,000 for Weston's RNLI and Lions Club.

They will recite songs commonly sung by sailors onboard large merchant vessels and ships of the Royal Navy.

It will take place from August 5 to 7 at a variety of venues.

The festival is supported by North Somerset Council, Weston Town Council and a host of local businesses including Cavanna Homes and Apache Construction.

A full programme of all the acts playing will be released later this month.



