Artists work on show at exhibition in Congresbury this weekend
- Credit: Dawn Cox
The work of 30 local artists will be on show at an exhibition in Congresbury this weekend (May 21 to 22).
The Old School Rooms, Station Road, will display a 'colourful show' of watercolours, acrylics, inks, mixed media, charcoal and pastels from the thriving art community in North Somerset.
All the work is part of a local artist and tutor group run by Dawn Cox.
This will be its third charity exhibition and this year members will fundraise for the British Heart Foundation.
Ms Cox said: "I have two congenital heart defects and went into decline last September and had to have major open heart surgery in November of last year.
"The staff at the Bristol Heart Institute were fantastic so I just want to give something back.
"Fundraising for The British Heart Foundation is a brilliant way of doing this."
The exhibition will open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.