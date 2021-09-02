Published: 10:00 AM September 2, 2021

BANWELL

Banwell Gardening Club Horticultural Show is on September 18 at Banwell Village Hall, Westfield Road. Doors open at 2.30pm for public viewing and entry is 50p.



CHEDDAR

Somerset Choral Society will recommence communal rehearsals and activities in September in preparation for a concert in Axbridge Church on November 27. The first formal rehearsal will be on Wednesday at 7.30pm, Cheddar Catholic Church, Tweentown, and thereafter every Wednesday evening 7.30-9.30pm. There will be a Come and Sing Vivaldi Gloria on Saturday, 10am-2.30pm in Cheddar Catholic Church. Registration will be at 10am. There is still time to register at SomersetChoralSociety@hotmail.com or by calling 01934 742134.

CHELVEY

As part of the North Somerset Arts Week, Brockley 17, will be exhibiting in St Bridget’s Church, Chelvey (venue 19) from September 10-19, 10.30am-5pm (closed on Tuesday 14). The group makes various ceramic ware including decorative earthenware pots and also stoneware items for use in the oven and garden. There will also be original batiks, prints, cushions, lamps, lamp shades and cards. There will be refreshments with proceeds going to charity.

There will be a harvest ploughman's lunch with traditional Irish music provided by the Hibernia Centre, Bristol, on October 2 from 12.30pm, on the lawn at St Bridget’s Church, Chelvey. It is a bring your own event, with soft drinks available with donations on the day.

CLAVERHAM

The Country Market is returning to Claverham Village Hall on September 18. Stalls open from 10am to noon.

CONGRESBURY

Congresbury Community Bus "Bluey" is offering free shopping trips every Tuesday and the Lunch Club with pick-ups available from home addresses. To book a seat, or for more information, call 01934 257247 or email bookingmanagerbluey@gmail.com

Congresbury Singers will be meeting again, with new musical director, Graham Coatman, on Tuesdays at 8pm at St Andrew’s Church, Station Road, (a change of venue) and would be pleased to welcome new members. The choir is a friendly group, no audition required.

Congresbury Gardening Club’s first meeting is today (Thursday) with Grandma’s Garden by Yvonne Bell. We meet at the memorial hall at 7.30pm. The autumn show will take place on September 25 at The Old School Rooms, Station Road. Visit www.CongresburyGardeningClub.org.uk for details.

LYMPSHAM

The Memory Café, a support group for individuals with dementia and their family members/carers is relaunching on September 13 at 10.30am. This group was formerly run by Peter Tullet and old and new members are welcome. The café is free to attend on the second Monday of the month 10.30am-12.30pm, The Hobbs Boat, Bridgwater Road. There is no need to book and refreshments are available to purchase.

REDHILL

Redhill Village Hall and Club, in Church Lane, is hosting a family fun day on September 18 from 1-7pm to celebrate the opening of the brand-new children's play area.

SHIPHAM

Save The Children Lunches will be back on September 10 at 12.30pm, Shipham Village Hall, in New Road. Come and support us for soup, bread, cheese and homemade biscuits and refreshments for £4. You can pay on the door and all profits go to the Save The Children charity.

WEDMORE

Wedmore Guides are running a jumble sale in aid of guide funds on September 18, 9.30am-noon in Wedmore Village Hall, Cheddar Road. Entry is £1 which includes a free cup of tea/coffee and biscuit.

WESTON

Coffee mornings take place on Thursdays at 10am, at the Friends Meeting House, in High Street, where all retired and serving civil servants and friends are welcome. For further details call Margaret on 01934 514309.

The Weston Folk Dance Club will resume dancing on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Corpus Christi Church Hall, Ellenborough Park South, from 8-10pm. New members, visitors and beginners are very welcome. For details, call 01934 625242.

Weston Civil Service Retirement Fellowship is back for meetings and outings. On Wednesday the group is travelling to Teignmouth.

The Weston Organ & Keyboard Club’s concert today (Thurs) will be held in the Somerset Suite, Weston Football Club, Winterstoke Road at 7.30pm. Elizabeth Harrison will be entertaining members with her special music and good fun.

The Whirligig festival is returning to the town on September 10-12. The free fiesta starts with a launch party on Friday night from 6-8.30pm in the Italian Gardens. On Saturday, 11.30am-6pm, Italian Gardens will host performances from homegrown and internationally-acclaimed talent. The event also features theatre shows, magic and music in Grove Park on Sunday from 1-5pm. To see a full timetable for the festival, log on to theatreorchard.org.uk/whirligig

Weston Hospicecare’s Moonlight Beach Walk is returning for 2021 on September 17. The event sees hundreds of ladies gather on Weston seafront at night to walk either 5km or 10km along the beach for the hospice, the start and finish from the Grand Pier, who are also the event’s main sponsor. Registrations are now open via Weston Hospicecare’s website https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/MoonlightBeachWalk2021

The Weston Arts and Health Week offers a host of free events and creative activities between September 18 and 26. During the week, there are a multitude of arts and health activities that people can take part in, promoting wellbeing within the community and led by an accomplished line-up of creative practitioners and health and care worker professionals. Full event details, timings and how to take part can be found at cultureweston.org.uk/listings/weston-arts-health-week/

There will be classic car shows taking place in Grove Park funded by Café in the Park, supporting Weston Hospicecare on September 26 at 10am-4pm. Pre-booking is required as there is limited space for vehicles at these events. Book early with a donation of £3 per car.

Big Worle are organising a community event for September 25 at Becket Primary School. The event, called the 'Teeny Tiny Festival Goes Large' will showcase the work that Big Worle and partners have put into the Worle Big Local project during the last year. Entry to the family-friendly event is free of charge and it will be open to the public from 11am–3pm. If you would like to get involved, email Colin on chair@bigworle.org.uk

WEST HUNTSPILL

The Friends of St Peters and All Hallows Church, West Huntspill proudly presents a concert of popular music for piano and organ by Richard Lennox on October 22, 7.30pm at West Huntspill Church. Tickets, priced £12 or £10 in advance are available from Friends of the Church committee or Geoff Bryant on 01278 788061 or e.geoffbryant6@btinternet.com There will be a wine bar provided.

WINSCOMBE

Winscombe Community Association is holding its annual event ‘Not The Michaelmas Fair’, on September 11, from 11am-4pm. Favourite games and stalls will return alongside some new ones. There will be a bar and a barbecue and this year there will be no entry fee.





YATTON

The village market will continue on the second Saturday of the month from 10am to noon in the village hall, in High Street.

St Mary’s Parish Church, in Church Road, will be holding a community open day on Saturday, from 10am-4pm. Local organisations have been invited to share information about their activities and there will be refreshments served all day. The Church tower will be open, weather permitting, for people to climb up to see the far-reaching views of the coast and Mendip Hills. It is part of a two-day celebration with a special service at 10am on Sunday.

The Yatton Men’s Society will resume meetings on Monday at Yatton Methodist Church, in High Street at 10.30am with refreshments. The subject will be music of Flanders & Swann and the talk will begin at 11am. All welcome.

The next PACT meeting will take place on September 9 at 7.30pm at Hangstones Pavillion, in Stowey Road.

Woodspring Wings Model Aircraft Club is holding their annual show on September 11 and 12. There are a number of traders stalls to browse with lots of interest for modellers and their families. There will also be a food, a bar and children's rides. Entry is £10 for adults, and free for under-16s, and camping is available. For details, visit www.woodspringshow.co.uk

Yatton Music Society will be hosting an autumn season of concerts given by local amateur and professional artistes at St Mary’s Church, Church Road. The first will be on September 25 with a performance by the talented violinist Laura Heathcote, accompanied by the equally talented Stuart Phippen.

Yatton Local History Society will next meet on October 5, 7.30pm at Yatton Methodist Church, in High Street. The talk will be Life in Roman Britain with reference to local discoveries by Garry Gowens.