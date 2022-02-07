Stories from Weston's recent musical past.

Many people in the Weston area will remember music and entertainment provided over the years by locally based bands Magenta, British Bulldog and Tex Braithwaite & The Biryani Brothers.

These bands were popular guests at clubs and pubs throughout the area, including summer season shows at venues like the Tropicana and the Playhouse, and at numerous other concerts and gigs locally and nationwide, during the period from the mid-1970s onwards.

With the temporary suspension of much live music during the pandemic, one of the members of those bands (Arthur Brown) decided to record their stories. The result is a series of four books, one for each band, plus a history of The Bell Folk Club in Banwell, which ran from 1975 to 1984.

The story of each band is described from extensive records of dates and places played, together with numerous pictures and posters that have survived in various boxes and dusty files.

The four books are a fascinating record of how each band was formed and where they performed over the last forty years. They also provide an interesting look back at some of the live musical entertainment, venues and events in the Weston area during that period.

All four books have been printed privately in limited quantities but they are available for sale by contacting Arthur Brown on brownarthur861@gmail.com or 07970 525826.