Texas to perform at Forest Live

Texas is the latest band to announce dates as part of Forest Live.

Formed in Glasgow by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone, their debut single, I Don’t Want A Lover, brought Texas to the world’s attention with a global hit in 1989 beginning the Scottish band’s illustrious career.

They will perform with special guest Rumer at Westonbirt Arboretum on June 12.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

More than 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last 20 years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket. Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Every year they plant some eight million trees sustainably, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests and welcoming 296 million visits annually.

Commenting on the shows, Sharleen Spiteri for Texas said: “We last played a Forest Live show in 2011 so for us it’s a welcome return to be performing our hits in such a beautiful setting. We hope to see you there.”