Thousands enjoy eat:Weston food and drink festival

Published: 7:48 AM September 29, 2021

Foodies flocked to the town centre on Saturday to tuck into some delectable dishes and treats at the eat:Weston festival.

Local producers took over the Italian Gardens and High Street for the event, and more than 10,000 people visited during the day.

Visitors enjoying the food and drink on offer at eat:Weston. - Credit: eat:Festivals

Bev Milner Simonds said: "It is always a real pleasure to work in Weston. It was brilliant to see so many friendly faces during the day - enjoying the warm autumn sunshine and catching up with their favourite producers. Many makers sold out during the day - which is always a risk as they have much less capacity to make stock.

"We are grateful for the support of Weston BID and to Thatchers Cider who sponsored two bursary winners on Saturday. These are brand new businesses, making their first steps in street trading."

Thousands of people visited eat:Weston in the Italian Gardens. - Credit: eat:Festivals

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, the co-founders and directors at eat:Festivals, are looking forward to returning to the town for a festive edition on December 12.

The food and drink festival will be held in the Winter Gardens from 10am-4pm with more than 60 producers, entertainment, and a visit from Father Christmas.