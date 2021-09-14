News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

'Brilliant' acts thrill spectators at Weston's Whirligig Festival

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 5:15 PM September 14, 2021   
Austin Dance Theatre's Sea Giant from Out of the Deep Blue at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival.

Austin Dance Theatre's Sea Giant from Out of the Deep Blue at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Thousands of people flocked to Weston to enjoy an array of thrilling outdoor arts and entertainment during the Whirligig Festival. 

The free event was organised by Theatre Orchard and took place at a number of different venues across the town from September 10-12. 

Jugglers and acrobats Simple Cypher at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival.

Jugglers and acrobats Simple Cypher at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Fiona Matthews, creative director at Theatre Orchard, said: "We were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm with which Weston greeted this year’s Whirligig Festival. Our main event day on Saturday in the Italian Gardens saw world-class acts wowing audiences of all ages, who in turn responded with enough warmth to rival any European Festival destination. 

Pirates of the Carabina circus taxi at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival.

Pirates of the Carabina circus taxi at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

"Weston shone with a mind-boggling array of acrobatics, dance, puppetry and more, free of charge for all to enjoy thanks to funding from Arts Council, Without Walls and Foyle Foundation.  "A massive thank you to the brilliant artists who showcased their talent and to everyone for coming along and spreading the joy.”

Whirligig Motionhouse Wild show.

The Wild show by Motionhouse. - Credit: Adam Leppard


Jugglers and acrobats Simple Cypher at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival.

Jugglers and acrobats Simple Cypher at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

'The Lips' from Puppets with Guts at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival.

'The Lips' from Puppets with Guts at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Austin Dance Theatre's Sea Giant from Out of the Deep Blue at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival.

Austin Dance Theatre's Sea Giant from Out of the Deep Blue at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Pirates of the Carabina circus taxi at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival.

Pirates of the Carabina circus taxi at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Austin Dance Theatre's Sea Giant from Out of the Deep Blue at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival.

Austin Dance Theatre's Sea Giant from Out of the Deep Blue at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton


Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Start of the Strawberry Line on the approach to Yatton Railway Station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Strawberry Line

Work begins on new section of car-free Strawberry Line route

Daniel Mumby

person
Vintage US, German and British cars on display in Weston.

Helicopter Museum

Vintage Car Rally to roll into Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened. 

Man charged with possessing air weapons, knuckleduster and zombie knives

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Mendip Hills

Pylons to be removed from stretch of Mendip Hills

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon