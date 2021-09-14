'Brilliant' acts thrill spectators at Weston's Whirligig Festival

Published: 5:15 PM September 14, 2021

Austin Dance Theatre's Sea Giant from Out of the Deep Blue at Orchard Theatre's Whirligig Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Thousands of people flocked to Weston to enjoy an array of thrilling outdoor arts and entertainment during the Whirligig Festival.

The free event was organised by Theatre Orchard and took place at a number of different venues across the town from September 10-12.

Fiona Matthews, creative director at Theatre Orchard, said: "We were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm with which Weston greeted this year’s Whirligig Festival. Our main event day on Saturday in the Italian Gardens saw world-class acts wowing audiences of all ages, who in turn responded with enough warmth to rival any European Festival destination.

"Weston shone with a mind-boggling array of acrobatics, dance, puppetry and more, free of charge for all to enjoy thanks to funding from Arts Council, Without Walls and Foyle Foundation. "A massive thank you to the brilliant artists who showcased their talent and to everyone for coming along and spreading the joy.”

The Wild show by Motionhouse. - Credit: Adam Leppard





