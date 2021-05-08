Top chefs and live-fire stage set for Valley Fest

Published: 8:00 AM May 8, 2021

Valley Fest has announced its bumper food line-up to complement top music acts and family fun this summer.

Billed as the ‘best-tasting music festival in the South West’, the event boasts chef demonstrations, a live-fire stage and opportunities to feast with your friends and family.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be performing at the event. - Credit: Laura Lewis

Travis, Deacon Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Toploader and Beans On Toast are among the music acts set to perform at the festival, which is running from July 30 to August 1 at Luke Hasell’s organic farm in Chew Magna.

During the weekend, there also will be demonstrations from top chefs including Great British Bake Off stars Chetna Makan and Briony May Williams; Rob Howell from Root Bristol; and chef and author, Olia Hercules.

Tom Hunt, author of Eating for Pleasure, People & Planet, is on the bill along with TV’s Andy Clarke, who will be showcasing ethical drink producers, and food writer and chef, Jenny Chandler, who will be showing how children can make easy dishes at home.

New for this year, the live-fire stage will see chefs showcasing the best ingredients from Wales and the South West, with plenty of tasters for festival-goers.

Owner of the Michelin-starred Pony and Trap, Josh Eggleton, and Rob Howell, head chef of Root, will be cooking up a feast in the dining marquee. While Tony Gritten, from The Pumphouse Bristol, is offering a special Sunday feast.

Valley Fest is taking place in Chew Magna this summer. - Credit: Louis Smith

The big family Sunday barbecue is back by popular demand, with some of the highest quality meats cooked over fire bowls and combine harvester barbecues, and served alongside a wide variety of sides and slaws.

Luke Hasell, Valley Fest founder, said: “This is the tastiest food line-up we've ever had. We're showcasing food that's been produced through regenerative farming methods. This puts soil health first so that not only do we produce more nutritious and delicious food, we’re locking in carbon, helping to tackle climate change.



“When people understand this, they can decide whether they want to be part of the solution or part of the problem, three times a day. We want people to understand the connection between their food choices and the land.”

Festival partner, Yeo Valley Organic, has also teamed up with the Food Foundation to host a two-day Youth 4 Food Festival as part of the event. This initiative will give 100 young people the chance to learn more about food systems through lively debates, inspiring stories and a Saturday night disco soup party.

Adult weekend tickets for Valley Fest are priced £175 and can be booked by logging on to https://www.valleyfest.co.uk