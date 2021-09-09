Autumn cycling challenge taking place this month
- Credit: Getty Images
Diabetes UK is looking for people to saddle up for its autumn cycling challenge.
People can get on their bike and raise vital funds for the charity.
The UK Wide Cycle Ride runs throughout September and is a perfect opportunity to take your fitness up a gear while raising money for diabetes research along the way.
Challengers can pick from one of four virtual distances, ranging from 150 miles for beginners through to 950 miles for more experienced cyclists, and they have the entire month to clock up the mileage.
There are four coast to coast distances to choose from, including a 220-mile route from Margate to Weston.
Those taking part will get their own fundraising profile page and can join a Facebook group where event ambassadors and challengers discuss their progress and share tips.
To register for the UK Wide Cycle Ride, visit cycle.diabetes.org.uk. There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.
