Uphill village fete set to welcome crowds next weekend

Flowers, vegetables, cakes, crafts and more is set to feature in Uphill's 76th annual show next week.

Crowds are expected to enjoy a range of exciting exhibitions and displays for the village fete at the Victory Hall on July 29 and 30.

Organisers Uphill Village Society, say the show is one of the 'many highlights of the village calendar' as they welcome back visitors for this year's festivities.

Society chair Stewart Castle, said: "It was great to welcome entrants and visitors in person to last year's show after 18 months of restrictions.

"We have no doubt that residents will have again worked hard in their gardens and enjoyed the recent fine weather producing floral displays

and crops with children in particular discovering new found craft skills."

In 2014, the Horticultural Society amalgamated with the Uphill Village Society but the show continued and with an increased in craft and cooking

entries, it lost the 'flower' from its title and became the Village Show.

People will be able to join with the event from 2.30pm to 6.30pm on Friday, and 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday.