Helicopter Museum's popular Vintage Wheels event to return this month

Vintage Wheels event to return to the Helicopter Museum in Weston. - Credit: Supplied

A popular vintage car show will once again welcome visitors in Weston later this month.

The Helicopter Museum, near Haywood Village, will put on an array of classic cars at a rally on September 25.

Dozens of vintage motor cars, dating back to the 1950s to 1990s, will be on public display for one day only around the Airfield Control Tower, on the museum's grounds, between 10am and 2pm.

With a wide selection of classic vehicles on display there will be plenty to see, as well as the worlds largest collection of helicopters, some of which will be opened-up for 'open cockpit' sessions for visitors.

Rob Wood said: “The museum’s car shows are some of the most captivating days of the year.

"It is truly fantastic to see visitors of all ages experience these iconic vehicles in a setting that mirrors their status. Engine enthusiast or aviation superfan; there will be something for everyone at Vintage Wheels."