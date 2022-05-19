Cadbury House to host open air cinema for the summer

Cadbury House, Congresbury, will feature an open air cinema in July. - Credit: Cadbury House

A luxury four star hotel in North Somerset will host an exciting new open air cinema on its grounds in July.

The event at Cadbury House, Congresbury, will preview the film Bohemian Rhapsody which features the life of Freddie Mercury and his band Queen.

General manager at Cadbury House, Mehmet Kandemir, said: "This is set to be a truly fantastic experience.

"The grounds here at our hotel are ideal for an open-air cinema as there is a natural amphitheatre that will give everyone a great view of the giant screen.

"Seating is available via the hire of our deck chairs, on the grass area but we suggest that gusts bring their own folding camping chairs, blankets, beanbags or other suitable seating, to make them as comfy as possible.

"Food and drink will also be available on site."

Screening will take place on July 1 and doors open at 7.30pm.

Ticket are priced at £14.00 and can be purchased at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk/open-air-cinema.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.